21 / 365
Sharing Smiles
24 Days Post Retirement -
Today we finished up a cookie fundraiser and donated 60 boxes to the local food pantry! They were super grateful to receive them! 💜
17th July 2023
Laurie
ace
@luvmynynix
Tags
cookies
,
fundraiser
,
food_pantry
