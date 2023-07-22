Previous
Poolside by luvmynynix
Poolside

29 Days Post Retirement -

Enjoying a cocktail by the pool....the first lovely summer day! It has been rainy and stormy here for weeks!!
22nd July 2023 22nd Jul 23

Laurie

@luvmynynix
Ha! I just realized that I have been here just over a year (a year and three days to be exact) and I'm just now...
katy ace
Love the story this one tellls! I would gladly share our 96° weather with you!
July 25th, 2023  
