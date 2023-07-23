Previous
Adventure Awaits by luvmynynix
27 / 365

Adventure Awaits

30 Days Post Retirement -

Exploring all the parts of her new territory! ❤️🐾
23rd July 2023 23rd Jul 23

Laurie

ace
@luvmynynix
Ha! I just realized that I have been here just over a year (a year and three days to be exact) and I'm just now...
katy ace
You did a terrific job of capturing her excitement
July 25th, 2023  
