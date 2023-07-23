Sign up
27 / 365
Adventure Awaits
30 Days Post Retirement -
Exploring all the parts of her new territory! ❤️🐾
23rd July 2023
23rd Jul 23
Laurie
ace
@luvmynynix
Ha! I just realized that I have been here just over a year (a year and three days to be exact) and I'm just now...
35
photos
6
followers
13
following
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G991U
Taken
22nd July 2023 7:56pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
walk
,
woods
,
puppy
katy
ace
You did a terrific job of capturing her excitement
July 25th, 2023
