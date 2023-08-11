Previous
That Face! by luvmynynix
That Face!

She thinks she's trying out for the Sarah McLachlan SPCA commercial! IYKYK!! 🤣

Either that, or she really wants the piece of cheese I have just off camera! 🤣🤣
11th August 2023

Laurie

@luvmynynix
katy ace
Awww look at that face! And that total concentration! I love the little selfies in her eyes
August 12th, 2023  
