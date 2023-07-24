Previous
Whatcha lookin' at? by luvmynynix
28 / 365

Whatcha lookin' at?

31 Days Post Retirement -

She scared herself 🤣! She heard the front long before she saw it and by then they were nose to nose!! Lol Needless to say they both jumped! 🤣
24th July 2023 24th Jul 23

Laurie

ace
@luvmynynix
Ha! I just realized that I have been here just over a year (a year and three days to be exact) and I'm just now...
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
That is hysterical! So cute to capture it so well
July 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise