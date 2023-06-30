Previous
How it started...how it's going! by luvmynynix
8 / 365

How it started...how it's going!

7 Days Post Retirement -

My profile picture when I started my first 365 project in 2013, and a recent picture of us 10ish years later for comparison. 🩷
30th June 2023 30th Jun 23

Laurie

@luvmynynix
Ha! I just realized that I have been here just over a year (a year and three days to be exact) and I'm just now...
