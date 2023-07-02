Sign up
10 / 365
A Little Afternoon Yoga
9 Days Post Retirement -
Tree pose at Tower Arch...one of my favorite places in the world!
2nd July 2023
2nd Jul 23
Laurie
ace
@luvmynynix
Ha! I just realized that I have been here just over a year (a year and three days to be exact) and I'm just now...
11
photos
5
followers
9
following
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G991U
Taken
2nd July 2023 3:11pm
Tags
yoga
,
tree_pose
,
tower_arch
,
arches_national_park
katy
ace
Gorgeous scenery...to include the tree pose! you are really getting a lot out of your retirement~!
July 3rd, 2023
