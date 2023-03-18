Previous
First day of Racing by maggiemae
First day of Racing

The SailGP was on in the Bar television and we could sit comfortably - with a wine in hand to watch!
All very exciting and wonderful to be with family.
18th March 2023 18th Mar 23

Maggiemae

@maggiemae
It's now 2023 and life around the world has changed. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is celebrated. ...
Pat Knowles ace
The best place to watch….out of the wind & sun & drink to hand!
March 19th, 2023  
