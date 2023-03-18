Sign up
Photo 4103
First day of Racing
The SailGP was on in the Bar television and we could sit comfortably - with a wine in hand to watch!
All very exciting and wonderful to be with family.
18th March 2023
18th Mar 23
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2023 and life around the world has changed. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is celebrated. ...
sailgp
sailgp
Pat Knowles
ace
The best place to watch….out of the wind & sun & drink to hand!
March 19th, 2023
Leave a Comment
