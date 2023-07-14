Previous
Sky Art by maggiemae
Sky Art

I love catching images like his - you have to keep looking out the window and grabbing the camera as it changes so quickly.
Nice today: I have to think...and it is finding out about growing passion fruit! So tricky!
14th July 2023

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2023 and life around the world has changed. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is celebrated. ...
Beryl Lloyd
Such a wonderful image - full of beauty and intrigue ! fav
July 14th, 2023  
Joan Robillard
Lovely
July 14th, 2023  
Diana
A stunning capture of this wonderful mood and colours.

For the last 16 years I used to have passion fruit, but after about five years they die off and one needs to get a new plant. I have been trying for ages now, the beggers just will not grow! It seems more than tricky Maggiemae ;-)
July 14th, 2023  
Babs
You picked the right time to take this photo. As you say the sky changes colour so quickly
July 14th, 2023  
Valerie Chesney
Absolutely beautiful!
July 14th, 2023  
