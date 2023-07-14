Sign up
Discuss
Photo 4220
Sky Art
I love catching images like his - you have to keep looking out the window and grabbing the camera as it changes so quickly.
Nice today: I have to think...and it is finding out about growing passion fruit! So tricky!
14th July 2023
14th Jul 23
It's now 2023 and life around the world has changed. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is celebrated.
30
5
2
365
COOLPIX P1000
14th July 2023 5:27pm
Tags
sunset colours
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a wonderful image - full of beauty and intrigue ! fav
July 14th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
July 14th, 2023
Diana
ace
A stunning capture of this wonderful mood and colours.
For the last 16 years I used to have passion fruit, but after about five years they die off and one needs to get a new plant. I have been trying for ages now, the beggers just will not grow! It seems more than tricky Maggiemae ;-)
July 14th, 2023
Babs
ace
You picked the right time to take this photo. As you say the sky changes colour so quickly
July 14th, 2023
Valerie Chesney
ace
Absolutely beautiful!
July 14th, 2023
