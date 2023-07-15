Sign up
Previous
Photo 4221
Winter rose
I think it's called hellebores. This plant is doing well mainly because our wonderful gardener lady has cleared out the area. I also took a picture of the interior but had to lie on the ground for this - another story. Next photo to upload......
15th July 2023
15th Jul 23
3
0
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2023 and life around the world has changed. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is celebrated. ...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
15th July 2023 2:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
rose
Dawn
ace
Lovely
July 15th, 2023
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured and lovely colours.
July 15th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Another nice one!
July 15th, 2023
