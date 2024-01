Keukenhof 1993

Now in Amsterdam - a free side trip. We wanted to go to Istanbul from China and we had to go via Amsterdam!. The tulip gardens were amazing and I wrote in my travel diary: Colours ...“peach, apricot, blood-red, butter-yellow, margarine-yellow, scarlet, gold; multi coloured, striped, frilly, dwarf and tall.

Had lunch in one of the restaurants - french bread with camembert and a delicious orange juice worthy of commendation “

Of course we did the art galleries as well ....