Istanbul 1993

A trip down the Bosphorus in Istanbul was so different! I say, in my Travel Diary

"“The trip was lovely - Italian renaissance houses, paladian palaces right on the water front.”

. Back at the hotel, we had lunch at a street restaurant - chicken and beef kebab and beans, cheese and salad and a Lebanese type bread. We waited for the travel agent to pick us up at 2pm. By 2.45 he hadn’t come so we grabbed a hair raising taxi ride to the bus depot and stopped the bus that was leaving at 3.05pm! “ Glad we took this photo.