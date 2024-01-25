Previous
Istanbul 1993 by maggiemae
Istanbul 1993

A trip down the Bosphorus in Istanbul was so different! I say, in my Travel Diary
"“The trip was lovely - Italian renaissance houses, paladian palaces right on the water front.”
. Back at the hotel, we had lunch at a street restaurant - chicken and beef kebab and beans, cheese and salad and a Lebanese type bread. We waited for the travel agent to pick us up at 2pm. By 2.45 he hadn’t come so we grabbed a hair raising taxi ride to the bus depot and stopped the bus that was leaving at 3.05pm! “ Glad we took this photo.
Maggiemae

@maggiemae
It's now 2024 and life around the world has changed some more. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is...
Casablanca ace
This sounds fascinating and the picture is fabulous. I have never been but my hubby did before he met me and absolutely loved it.
January 25th, 2024  
Annie D ace
Wonderful memories.
January 25th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
January 25th, 2024  
Babs ace
What an adventure you had
January 25th, 2024  
