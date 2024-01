Side, (Seedae) Turkey 1993

From my travel diary at this time, 1993.

Sorghum. “We hired two push bikes and set off for Side.

Delicious smells, historic columns appearing against the sky, a huge amphitheatre in ruins, of course, down dusty alleys with Pensyons on every corner. Edna’s bike chain kept coming off and it was always in low gear. She couldn’t bike fast so I went ahead to get the bikes back at 1pm Passed a guy on a motorbike and the rider just about fell off!