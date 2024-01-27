1993 ..again

We hired a Turkish Gulet - a two masted wooden boat with a motor. The first charter this couple had done - many hiccups! Our boat is not in this scene - a bit to the left, I remember...





My travel diary once again - delights me reading it all again and seeing this photo!'

“Early morning cup of tea and we noted there were flames shooting out from under the stove! Breakfast was delayed while the guys stripped the hoses and replaced the seals. Roy and Sarah ( our boat rental managers) met us with a new dinghy.. ( the previous one had the back with the outboard motor on it, fall off!) I went barefoot ashore for bread, milk and raki which was a gift. John was holding station off the marina so we motored away as soon as we could. Around 8pm we motored past a lonely beach restaurant with a Turkish man hurrying down to our mooring. We chose the one table with a pink tablecloth. Took photos of the pink and white oleanders to the side and the bay behind. We were served with the most beautiful chips done in olive oil, then stone cooked oven bread which was divine! Lightning flashed in a cloud crossing behind the mountain peaks. It got darker and the moored boats were reflected in the dark mirror of the water.”





