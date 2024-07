Notice

Our wonderful neighbours who have 9 hens running safely around a well constructed run! I expect the hazards are:

1. A hard hat - these heavy hens would like to perch on your head!

2. Gumboots: Keen hens like to peck around your ankles and there could be mud.

3. Sleeves - necessary as these friendly hens like to get up close and personal - on your arm!

4. If you bring inside this pen, food that the hens know and love - you might be tripped up and have to be rescued!