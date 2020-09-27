Previous
Shroom... by marlboromaam
Shroom...

Spotted this lovely mushroom and all I had was my LG. Had to grab the op with what I had. It was gone the next day.
27th September 2020 27th Sep 20

marlboromaam

@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
Lin ace
A great closeup!
September 27th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
@linnypinny Thank you, Lin!
September 27th, 2020  
