My camera has a low-color mode option and this shot was taken with it. I can't tell it made much of a difference. I can get this same color saturation by bracketing my exposures in natural color mode and using the over-exposed image. I think it is better for me to use the filters in On1-10 or manually use the saturation and vibrance sliders in the same for the low saturation technique. Not tagging this one for the challenge.Nine years ago today - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2012-07-18