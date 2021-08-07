Sign up
Photo 824
My home's all a blur...
I played around in On1-10's blur effects... after I spent the better part of the day trying to figure out why my first year's video wasn't playing. It works now, but it was a very frustrating experience.
Nine years ago today -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2012-08-07
7th August 2021
7th Aug 21
marlboromaam (Mags)
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
Tags
trees
,
woods
,
house
,
summertime
,
on-10
,
blur-effects
