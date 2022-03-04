Sign up
Photo 1049
Thistle ball...
There are three tightly wrapped ball shapes in this thistle I've let alone to grow in the back yard. Not sure what will unfold from them, but it will be interesting to find out.
4th March 2022
4th Mar 22
2
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
3609
photos
135
followers
95
following
287% complete
View this month »
1042
1043
1044
1045
1046
1047
1048
1049
Latest from all albums
1047
692
1048
693
539
1049
694
540
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
spring
,
thistle
,
springtime
,
ball-shape
,
dangerous-beauty
Corinne C
ace
What an interesting plant! The colors are amazing and the thorns look sharp!
March 3rd, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Interesting, Make sure you will show us some developments. Don't get hurt poking in there.
March 3rd, 2022
Leave a Comment
