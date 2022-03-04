Previous
Thistle ball... by marlboromaam
Photo 1049

Thistle ball...

There are three tightly wrapped ball shapes in this thistle I've let alone to grow in the back yard. Not sure what will unfold from them, but it will be interesting to find out.
4th March 2022 4th Mar 22

Corinne C ace
What an interesting plant! The colors are amazing and the thorns look sharp!
March 3rd, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Interesting, Make sure you will show us some developments. Don't get hurt poking in there.
March 3rd, 2022  
