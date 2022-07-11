Previous
Summer trees... by marlboromaam
Photo 1178

Summer trees...

Humidity at 94 percent today. No relief in the shade.
11th July 2022 11th Jul 22

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
Bucktree
Beautiful shot of the woods. Ugh, that humidity is oppressive.
July 10th, 2022  
Mags ace
@dkellogg Thank you, David. It really is.
July 10th, 2022  
KV ace
Rich greens… lovely detail.
July 10th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
It looks so inviting. Don’t envy that humidity though!
July 10th, 2022  
Mags ace
@kvphoto Thank you, KV.

@ljmanning Thank you, Laura. No, it's nothing to yearn for.
July 10th, 2022  
