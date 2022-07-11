Sign up
Photo 1178
Summer trees...
Humidity at 94 percent today. No relief in the shade.
11th July 2022
11th Jul 22
5
2
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
4087
photos
137
followers
94
following
322% complete
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365 Main Album
Privacy
Public
Tags
green
,
trees
,
summer
,
summertime
Bucktree
Beautiful shot of the woods. Ugh, that humidity is oppressive.
July 10th, 2022
Mags
ace
@dkellogg
Thank you, David. It really is.
July 10th, 2022
KV
ace
Rich greens… lovely detail.
July 10th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
It looks so inviting. Don’t envy that humidity though!
July 10th, 2022
Mags
ace
@kvphoto
Thank you, KV.
@ljmanning
Thank you, Laura. No, it's nothing to yearn for.
July 10th, 2022
@ljmanning Thank you, Laura. No, it's nothing to yearn for.