Photo 1227
Spur of the moment...
Title borrowed from yet another Twilight Zone episode. One fractal brush used on several layers in Photoshop and colored with a gradient on a pastel background.
29th August 2022
29th Aug 22
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
Tags
green
,
purple
,
blue
,
composite
,
fractal
,
photoshop-layers
,
photoshop-brush
,
photoshop-gradient
