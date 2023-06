Moth cocoon...

I'd forgotten about this gift from my good neighbor. I set it aside - planning to shoot it later and now it's much later. I think he gave it to me back in January. From what I could find out with a little research, this is a type of moth cocoon. As to a specific moth - maybe someone here will know. It almost feels a little spongey like latex and it seems to be woven in places with silky threads.