Previous
White hot... by marlboromaam
Photo 1548

White hot...

No relief in the shade! Humidity rating - way too high. Doesn't take long to get covered in sweat!

Uploading early again due to thunderstorms off and on all day and into the night.
16th July 2023 16th Jul 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
424% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise