Juvenile female cardinal playing hidey-hide... by marlboromaam
Juvenile female cardinal playing hidey-hide...

Uploading early since they're calling for thunderstorms this afternoon and we need the rain. A little John Fogerty to go with this one - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4cwS_db9DtY

"You got to hidey-hide, you got to jump and run; You got to hidey-hidey-hide, the Old Man is down the road."
28th August 2023 28th Aug 23

Mags

@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
so cute!
August 27th, 2023  
Margaret Brown ace
Lovely capture
August 27th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Oh so cute.
August 27th, 2023  
