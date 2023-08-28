Sign up
Previous
Photo 1591
Juvenile female cardinal playing hidey-hide...
Uploading early since they're calling for thunderstorms this afternoon and we need the rain. A little John Fogerty to go with this one -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4cwS_db9DtY
"You got to hidey-hide, you got to jump and run; You got to hidey-hidey-hide, the Old Man is down the road."
28th August 2023
28th Aug 23
3
3
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
5157
photos
141
followers
120
following
Tags
green
,
leaves
,
summer
,
summertime
,
cardinal
,
song-title
,
on1-raw-2023
,
juvenile-femal
,
crepe-myrtle-limbs
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
so cute!
August 27th, 2023
Margaret Brown
ace
Lovely capture
August 27th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh so cute.
August 27th, 2023
