Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1608
So many this year...
Common elephant's foot blooms cover the area under a crepe myrtle tree. I'd like to think it's because I let them grow and never cut them down last year.
More info on this little wildflower here -
http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=509
and previous shots here -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/tags/elephantopus-tomentosus
14th September 2023
14th Sep 23
7
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
5191
photos
138
followers
120
following
440% complete
View this month »
1601
1602
1603
1604
1605
1606
1607
1608
Latest from all albums
1605
1251
1606
1252
1607
1253
1608
1254
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
7
Fav's
5
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
2nd September 2023 9:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
pink
,
summer
,
summertime
,
wildflower
,
tp
,
elephantopus-tomentosus
,
common-elephant's-foot
,
upland-elephant's-foot
,
woodland-elephant's-foot
,
on1-raw-2023
,
hairy-leaves
Pat
Oh how pretty. Such delicate little flowers, I love this!
September 13th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Sweet delicate flowers.
September 13th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very pretty shot.
September 13th, 2023
Tim L
ace
Such a subtle image, and so much detail, you got the light just right.
September 13th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous close up. The colors are wonderful and the bokeh superb!
September 13th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
September 13th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
Well framed and crystal clear. Fav
September 13th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close