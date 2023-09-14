Previous
So many this year... by marlboromaam
So many this year...

Common elephant's foot blooms cover the area under a crepe myrtle tree. I'd like to think it's because I let them grow and never cut them down last year.

More info on this little wildflower here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=509 and previous shots here - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/tags/elephantopus-tomentosus
14th September 2023 14th Sep 23

Mags

Pat
Oh how pretty. Such delicate little flowers, I love this!
September 13th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Sweet delicate flowers.
September 13th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very pretty shot.
September 13th, 2023  
Tim L ace
Such a subtle image, and so much detail, you got the light just right.
September 13th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Fabulous close up. The colors are wonderful and the bokeh superb!
September 13th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
September 13th, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
Well framed and crystal clear. Fav
September 13th, 2023  
