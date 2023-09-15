Previous
Oogling the overgrown azaleas... by marlboromaam
Photo 1609

Oogling the overgrown azaleas...

The old man in the tree is trying to tell me they need to be trimmed again.
15th September 2023 15th Sep 23

Corinne C
He looks so worried :-)
September 14th, 2023  
Mags
@corinnec Ha ha! Thank you very much, Corinne. He doesn't know it yet, but I'm going to move him to the fence later this fall. I think the squirrels play with this eyes.
September 14th, 2023  
Corinne C
@marlboromaam You'd think he would scare the squirrels ;-)
September 14th, 2023  
Mags
@corinnec You would think so, but something knocks his eyes off the tree.
September 14th, 2023  
