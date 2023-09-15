Sign up
Previous
Photo 1609
Oogling the overgrown azaleas...
The old man in the tree is trying to tell me they need to be trimmed again.
15th September 2023
15th Sep 23
4
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
5193
photos
138
followers
120
following
1602
1603
1604
1605
1606
1607
1608
1609
1606
1252
1607
1253
1608
1254
1609
1255
Views
3
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
31st August 2023 8:33am
Tags
face
,
trees
,
summer
,
summertime
,
shrubs
,
old-man
,
intimate-landscape
,
on1-raw-2023
Corinne C
ace
He looks so worried :-)
September 14th, 2023
Mags
ace
@corinnec
Ha ha! Thank you very much, Corinne. He doesn't know it yet, but I'm going to move him to the fence later this fall. I think the squirrels play with this eyes.
September 14th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
@marlboromaam
You'd think he would scare the squirrels ;-)
September 14th, 2023
Mags
ace
@corinnec
You would think so, but something knocks his eyes off the tree.
September 14th, 2023
