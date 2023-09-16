Sign up
Photo 1610
Shroom...
A little rain and some warm temps seem to bring them out.
16th September 2023
16th Sep 23
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
Tags
mushroom
grass
summer
summertime
fungus
leaf-little
Susan Wakely
ace
Nicely captured.
September 15th, 2023
Mags
ace
@wakelys
Thank you very much, Susan.
September 15th, 2023
Jeremy Cross
ace
It reminds me I'm going on a mushroom foraging day in a few weeks time
September 15th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Beautiful closeup shot and POV.
September 15th, 2023
