Vague flashback to a 60's cartoon... by marlboromaam
Photo 1611

Vague flashback to a 60's cartoon...

The shadow the bird feeders made reminded me of Rosie, the robot maid from the Jetsons. Whoa! The thoughts the mind turns about with images reminding us of the past.
17th September 2023 17th Sep 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Not something that I watched but great shadows.
September 16th, 2023  
Mags ace
@wakelys Thank you, Susan.
September 16th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
I remember that series, yes it aired in France too!
September 16th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A cool shot of shadows
September 16th, 2023  
Milanie ace
Fun interpretation!
September 16th, 2023  
