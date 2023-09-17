Sign up
Previous
Photo 1611
Vague flashback to a 60's cartoon...
The shadow the bird feeders made reminded me of Rosie, the robot maid from the Jetsons. Whoa! The thoughts the mind turns about with images reminding us of the past.
17th September 2023
17th Sep 23
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
Photo Details
Tags
grass
,
shadows
,
summer
,
summertime
,
robot
,
rosie
,
jetsons
Susan Wakely
ace
Not something that I watched but great shadows.
September 16th, 2023
Mags
ace
@wakelys
Thank you, Susan.
September 16th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
I remember that series, yes it aired in France too!
September 16th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A cool shot of shadows
September 16th, 2023
Milanie
ace
Fun interpretation!
September 16th, 2023
