Still blooming... by marlboromaam
Photo 1612

Still blooming...

But probably their last effort to do so. I have not been disappointed with this year's red geraniums.
18th September 2023 18th Sep 23

Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
Phil Howcroft ace
geraniums are fabulous plants Mags and they last all summer and beyond . Pity they don't smell nice !
September 17th, 2023  
