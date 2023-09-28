Previous
Lucky... by marlboromaam
Photo 1622

Lucky...

Finally! I was able to capture a Gulf Fritillary that was still long enough for old slow me and my camera.
28th September 2023 28th Sep 23

@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
Bucktree ace
Wow! Fantastic capture of this beauty.
September 27th, 2023  
George ace
Wonderful colour and great focus. Well done.
September 27th, 2023  
Mags ace
@dkellogg Thank you so much, David.

@gaf005 Thank you very much, George.
September 27th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A fabulous capture.
September 27th, 2023  
Thom Mitchell
Possibly my favorite. Gorgeous!
September 27th, 2023  
