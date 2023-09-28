Sign up
Previous
Photo 1622
Lucky...
Finally! I was able to capture a Gulf Fritillary that was still long enough for old slow me and my camera.
28th September 2023
28th Sep 23
5
3
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
5220
photos
142
followers
124
following
444% complete
View this month »
1615
1616
1617
1618
1619
1620
1621
1622
Latest from all albums
1619
1265
1620
1266
1621
1267
1622
1268
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
24th September 2023 10:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
orange
,
butterfly
,
summer
,
summertime
,
gulf-fritillary
,
on1-raw-2023
Bucktree
ace
Wow! Fantastic capture of this beauty.
September 27th, 2023
George
ace
Wonderful colour and great focus. Well done.
September 27th, 2023
Mags
ace
@dkellogg
Thank you so much, David.
@gaf005
Thank you very much, George.
September 27th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
A fabulous capture.
September 27th, 2023
Thom Mitchell
Possibly my favorite. Gorgeous!
September 27th, 2023
Leave a Comment
