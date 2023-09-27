Sign up
Previous
Photo 1621
Wispy clouds and moon...
The cloud capture I shot with my phone. The moon was added in On1 layers with a brush. It actually looks better than the clouds. LOL!
27th September 2023
27th Sep 23
4
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
5218
photos
142
followers
124
following
1614
1615
1616
1617
1618
1619
1620
1621
Latest from all albums
1618
1264
1619
1265
1620
1266
1621
1267
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
1st September 2023 11:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
moon
,
clouds
,
blue-sky
,
wispy
,
composite
,
phoneography
,
on1-raw-2023
John Falconer
ace
Well spotted and Great shot.
September 26th, 2023
Mags
ace
@johnfalconer
Thank you, John.
September 26th, 2023
Linda Godwin
Great Result!!! I need to learn about that.
September 26th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nicely done!
September 26th, 2023
