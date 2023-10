Stuck on the bridge...

For over an hour! Can't turn around. Can't go back. Can't go forward. It was hot and people were angry after sitting for so long. They started getting out of their vehicles to try to see what was going on since traffic was just so backed up and not moving in the west bound lane... I thought it might have been the construction of the new bridge... No. There was a three-car wreck up ahead and we had to wait for the fire department to clean it up and the tow trucks to clear the road. Phone shot.