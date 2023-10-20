Previous
Water oak leaves and acorns... by marlboromaam
Water oak leaves and acorns...

The squirrels are already digging holes for these tiny ones. The nickel is for scale. Phone shot.
Mags

@marlboromaam
Brian ace
Love the light and the scale reference
October 20th, 2023  
Mags ace
@briaan Thank you very much, Brian.
October 20th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Nice light and scale
October 20th, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
The squirrels are busy here digging holes here and burying the acorns followed by Crows and blue jays digging them up.
October 20th, 2023  
