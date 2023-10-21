Sign up
Photo 1645
Early October...
Somewhere in the sticks of the midlands of South Carolina. Phone shot.
21st October 2023
21st Oct 23
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
Tags
home
,
trees
,
woods
,
house
,
fall
,
autumn
,
driveway
,
phoneography
,
front-yard
Larry Steager
ace
Beautiful property.
October 21st, 2023
Babs
ace
What a beautiful home.
October 21st, 2023
