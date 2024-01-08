Previous
MosaicGirl option...

Another one that I cannot find the artist who painted in this style. Thumbnails of paintings shown here - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/my-2nd-365/2024-01-01 If you know the artist - please advise.
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
Joan Robillard
Lovely
January 8th, 2024  
KWind
Very pretty!
January 8th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn)
Pretty processing on this.
January 8th, 2024  
Jan Talmon
Nice. Looks like Art-Deco to me. Klimt??
January 8th, 2024  
Renee Salamon
I like it, especially the tones
January 8th, 2024  
Mags
@joansmor Thank you, Joan.

@kwind Thank you so much.

@mittens Thank you, Marilyn.

@talmon Thank you, Jan. Possibly Klimt, but I cannot find the thumbnail in his works.

@rensala Thank you very much, Renee.
January 8th, 2024  
Diana
Beautiful shapes and colours.
January 8th, 2024  
Mags
@ludwigsdiana Thank you so much, Diana.

January 8th, 2024  
