Previous
Photo 1724
MosaicGirl option...
Another one that I cannot find the artist who painted in this style. Thumbnails of paintings shown here -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/my-2nd-365/2024-01-01
If you know the artist - please advise.
8th January 2024
8th Jan 24
8
4
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
5425
photos
145
followers
120
following
472% complete
1717
1718
1719
1720
1721
1722
1723
1724
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
January 8th, 2024
KWind
ace
Very pretty!
January 8th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Pretty processing on this.
January 8th, 2024
Jan Talmon
ace
Nice. Looks like Art-Deco to me. Klimt??
January 8th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
I like it, especially the tones
January 8th, 2024
Mags
ace
@joansmor
Thank you, Joan.
@kwind
Thank you so much.
@mittens
Thank you, Marilyn.
@talmon
Thank you, Jan. Possibly Klimt, but I cannot find the thumbnail in his works.
@rensala
Thank you very much, Renee.
January 8th, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautiful shapes and colours.
January 8th, 2024
Mags
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you so much, Diana.
January 8th, 2024
