Photo 1725
Wintertime in the midlands...
Our weather report is not so good for today. High winds, temps in the 60s, thunder storms with lots of rain and a chance of tornados are on the weather menu.
New winter borders from On1. Had to give them a try.
9th January 2024
9th Jan 24
Mags
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
Tags
winter
blue-sky
bare-trees
wintertime
on1-borders
Diana
You turned your lovely shot into a winter postcard. Hope the tornado passes you by.
January 9th, 2024
Corinne C
The wintery border is so lovely. I hope you won't have any tornado. Not a fun weather today!
January 9th, 2024
Mags
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you, Diana. Me too!
@corinnec
Thank you very much, Corinne.
January 9th, 2024
