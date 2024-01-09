Previous
Wintertime in the midlands...

Our weather report is not so good for today. High winds, temps in the 60s, thunder storms with lots of rain and a chance of tornados are on the weather menu.

New winter borders from On1. Had to give them a try.
You turned your lovely shot into a winter postcard. Hope the tornado passes you by.
January 9th, 2024  
The wintery border is so lovely. I hope you won’t have any tornado. Not a fun weather today!
January 9th, 2024  
@ludwigsdiana Thank you, Diana. Me too!

@corinnec Thank you very much, Corinne.
January 9th, 2024  
