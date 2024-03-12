DVDs I've watched lately...

Again, I'm not keen on doing collages, but here ya go. From top left: Skin Walkers is a pretty good murder mystery that takes place on a Navaho reservation and a spin off from two other movies, Dark Wind with Lou Diamond Phillips and Shadow Hunter with Scott Glenn. Middle left: Finally the price dropped! What can I say about this fantastic version of a Sherlock Holmes series? The roles had to have been exhausting! But it's a keeper and I'll watch it many times over. Bottom left: I love Dame Diana Rigg and she does such a great job of playing a very smart female detective in the 1920s. Top right: Another one I waited a long time for the price to drop... No one does period dramas like the British. Love it! Bottom right: Something else only the British can do - Shakespeare. The Queen's English must be spoken with that accent to be authentic - for me anyhow.