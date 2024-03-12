Previous
DVDs I've watched lately... by marlboromaam
Photo 1788

DVDs I've watched lately...

Again, I'm not keen on doing collages, but here ya go. From top left: Skin Walkers is a pretty good murder mystery that takes place on a Navaho reservation and a spin off from two other movies, Dark Wind with Lou Diamond Phillips and Shadow Hunter with Scott Glenn. Middle left: Finally the price dropped! What can I say about this fantastic version of a Sherlock Holmes series? The roles had to have been exhausting! But it's a keeper and I'll watch it many times over. Bottom left: I love Dame Diana Rigg and she does such a great job of playing a very smart female detective in the 1920s. Top right: Another one I waited a long time for the price to drop... No one does period dramas like the British. Love it! Bottom right: Something else only the British can do - Shakespeare. The Queen's English must be spoken with that accent to be authentic - for me anyhow.
12th March 2024 12th Mar 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
489% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise