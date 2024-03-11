Previous
Verticals... by marlboromaam
Verticals...

Things are beginning to change in the tops of the trees, but not in the lower sections yet. Going to be a long morning. Up before the crack!
11th March 2024 11th Mar 24

I see a little hint of green to the left. Guessing that this is holly .
March 11th, 2024  
moni kozi
very nice. It looks like an ICM only it's not
March 11th, 2024  
