Photo 1787
Verticals...
Things are beginning to change in the tops of the trees, but not in the lower sections yet. Going to be a long morning. Up before the crack!
11th March 2024
11th Mar 24
2
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
18th February 2024 10:07am
winter
trees
woods
wintertime
Susan Wakely
ace
I see a little hint of green to the left. Guessing that this is holly .
March 11th, 2024
moni kozi
very nice. It looks like an ICM only it's not
March 11th, 2024
