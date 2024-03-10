Sign up
Photo 1786
Wall art...
Hanging on a prominent wall in the vet's waiting area. I wanted to move the yellow ribbon, but I didn't think the staff would've appreciated that. Have no clue what it was doing there. Phone shot.
10th March 2024
10th Mar 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
5589
photos
143
followers
118
following
Views
3
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
25th January 2024 2:58pm
Tags
dogs
,
art
,
painting
,
artwork
,
wall-art
,
phoneography
,
vet-office
