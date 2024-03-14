Previous
Diggin' Up Bones... by marlboromaam
Photo 1790

Diggin' Up Bones...

By Randy Travis - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6JVIUaqC0gM

Some part of some poor creature and I'm not sure what part, but it's definitely bone. So glad I grabbed it before Will got a hold of it and put it up on the deck railing. The birds enjoy pecking at it.
14th March 2024 14th Mar 24

Mags


@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Annie D
Cool find...interesting bone
March 14th, 2024  
Mags
@annied Thanks, Annie. A rare find for me.
March 14th, 2024  
Brian
An interesting find.
March 14th, 2024  
Babs
What an interesting find.
March 14th, 2024  
Mags
@briaan Thank you, Brian.

@onewing Thank you, Babs.
March 14th, 2024  
Susan Wakely
A great find.
March 14th, 2024  
