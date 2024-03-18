Proud lad...

Worried mom. I found a tiny little white speck on each of Will's corneas back in January and ask our vet about them. He sent us to an eye vet who diagnosed Will with corneal dystrophy and ordered bloodwork to find out what type. After Will's bloodwork came back - all normal - the vet said it was genetic and we're going to try some eye drops for a while. The eye vet said it does NOT cause blindness and in most cases doesn't progress. My question is... if it's genetic, how are eye drops going to cure it? Will's breeder says it's the blue merle gene from his mother and not to be alarmed. None of the breeder's rough collies have the gene that causes collie eye anomaly. Either way, his vision doesn't seem to be affected, but I still worry.