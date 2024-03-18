Previous
Proud lad... by marlboromaam
Proud lad...

Worried mom. I found a tiny little white speck on each of Will's corneas back in January and ask our vet about them. He sent us to an eye vet who diagnosed Will with corneal dystrophy and ordered bloodwork to find out what type. After Will's bloodwork came back - all normal - the vet said it was genetic and we're going to try some eye drops for a while. The eye vet said it does NOT cause blindness and in most cases doesn't progress. My question is... if it's genetic, how are eye drops going to cure it? Will's breeder says it's the blue merle gene from his mother and not to be alarmed. None of the breeder's rough collies have the gene that causes collie eye anomaly. Either way, his vision doesn't seem to be affected, but I still worry.
Danette Thompson ace
We love our babies! I hope he is okay.
March 18th, 2024  
moni kozi
Of course you are worried! I see your point in your question. Did the doctor say the drops will cure it?
March 18th, 2024  
moni kozi
What a beautiful portrait! Do you call it a portrait when the subject is almost backwards?
March 18th, 2024  
Diana ace
I too would be worrried! A fabulous shot of your lovely boy.
March 18th, 2024  
Mags ace
@danette Yes, we do love them - a lot. Me too.

@monikozi LOL! No, he didn't say that, but he wants to try one set of drops and if it has no effect, he wants to try another. The drops are very expensive too. Yeah, he was pouting at me for not letting him have his way. =)

@ludwigsdiana Thank you, Diana.
March 18th, 2024  
