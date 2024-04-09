Previous
My wild Chinese wisteria... by marlboromaam
My wild Chinese wisteria...

A similar color shot for those of you who requested one. =)

Hundreds of years ago, this vine escaped someone's garden. It has grown wild all over the state of South Carolina and is very invasive. It will choke out native trees and shrubs, and its roots will get into water lines. I've trained my vine to grow like a bush. I have to trim it often during the summer and I gather its seeds in the fall so it will NOT grow elsewhere on my patch. The blooms are beautiful, but the scent is very strong. Still, the bees seem to love it and soon it will be time for No Mow May.
9th April 2024 9th Apr 24

@marlboromaam
moni kozi
holy guaccamole! so beautiful! and so interesting about it being so invasive
April 9th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Looks beautiful in color.
April 9th, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and presentation.
April 9th, 2024  
