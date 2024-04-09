My wild Chinese wisteria...

A similar color shot for those of you who requested one. =)



Hundreds of years ago, this vine escaped someone's garden. It has grown wild all over the state of South Carolina and is very invasive. It will choke out native trees and shrubs, and its roots will get into water lines. I've trained my vine to grow like a bush. I have to trim it often during the summer and I gather its seeds in the fall so it will NOT grow elsewhere on my patch. The blooms are beautiful, but the scent is very strong. Still, the bees seem to love it and soon it will be time for No Mow May.