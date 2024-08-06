Previous
Here's to hoping... by marlboromaam
Photo 1935

Here's to hoping...

Things are still the same come Saturday! With Tropical Storm Debby barreling our way, out of an abundance of caution, uploading tomorrow's images early - in case we lose power. She left Florida in a mess!
6th August 2024 6th Aug 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Joan Robillard ace
Hope you fair well.
August 6th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
So far a beautiful day. Wishing it will loose power before reaching your area.
August 6th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
A peaceful scene - lets hope it stays so!
August 6th, 2024  
Junan Heath ace
Wonderful shot!
August 6th, 2024  
