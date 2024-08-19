Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1948
Good boy...
He never bothers the potted plants. Will sniffs them, but doesn't try to eat them.
19th August 2024
19th Aug 24
4
6
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
5996
photos
136
followers
98
following
533% complete
View this month »
1941
1942
1943
1944
1945
1946
1947
1948
Latest from all albums
1945
1591
1946
1592
1947
1593
1948
1594
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
6
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
7th July 2024 7:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
summer
,
summertime
,
potted-plants
,
deck-railing
,
rough-collie
,
will-connor
,
lassie-dog
,
fur-child
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and lovely presentation, he sure is a good boy :-)
August 19th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautiful capture of Will.
August 19th, 2024
Mags
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you very much, Diana.
@ziggy77
Thank you so much, Jo.
August 19th, 2024
Karen
ace
Such a gorgeous capture of him.
August 19th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
@ziggy77 Thank you so much, Jo.