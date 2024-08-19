Previous
Good boy...

He never bothers the potted plants. Will sniffs them, but doesn't try to eat them.
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Wonderful capture and lovely presentation, he sure is a good boy :-)
August 19th, 2024  
Beautiful capture of Will.
August 19th, 2024  
@ludwigsdiana Thank you very much, Diana.

@ziggy77 Thank you so much, Jo.
August 19th, 2024  
Such a gorgeous capture of him.
August 19th, 2024  
