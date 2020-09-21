Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
165 / 365
Waiting...
I keep waiting to see if the dog-fennel is going to bloom. Looks like knots on some of the stems. Might happen before long.
21st September 2020
21st Sep 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
marlboromaam
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
1014
photos
54
followers
78
following
45% complete
View this month »
158
159
160
161
162
163
164
165
Latest from all albums
163
501
502
164
251
503
165
252
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
Black and White
Camera
KODAK EASYSHARE Z1012 IS Digital...
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
weed
,
black-and-white
,
dog-fennel
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Great focus, keep us posted with some follow up shots on their development.
September 21st, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
Thanks, Esther! If it blooms, you will see it.
September 21st, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close