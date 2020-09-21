Previous
Waiting... by marlboromaam
Waiting...

I keep waiting to see if the dog-fennel is going to bloom. Looks like knots on some of the stems. Might happen before long.
21st September 2020 21st Sep 20

marlboromaam

@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
Esther Rosenberg ace
Great focus, keep us posted with some follow up shots on their development.
September 21st, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
@dutchothotmailcom Thanks, Esther! If it blooms, you will see it.
September 21st, 2020  
