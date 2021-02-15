Previous
Next
Trees to be topped... by marlboromaam
312 / 365

Trees to be topped...

Shot in black and white. The pin oak and the water oak will get topped by the tree people as soon as it quits raining. Yay! It's past time.
15th February 2021 15th Feb 21

marlboromaam (Mags)

ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
85% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise