Sweet rain drops... by marlboromaam
Photo 779

Sweet rain drops...

Shot in black and white.
28th May 2022 28th May 22

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
Larry Steager ace
A welcome, rain well captured.
May 27th, 2022  
Mags ace
@larrysphotos Thank you, Larry!
May 27th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Wonderful raindrops - so clear
May 27th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
So refreshing!
May 27th, 2022  
