Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1212
Bright light...
Will and I played outside early this morning. We had a cool breeze until 9:30 when things just started to stagnate again. Shot in monochrome mode. Not very interesting, but I waited too late to get any halfway decent pics.
3rd August 2023
3rd Aug 23
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
5099
photos
141
followers
121
following
332% complete
View this month »
1205
1206
1207
1208
1209
1210
1211
1212
Latest from all albums
1563
1209
1564
1210
1565
1211
1566
1212
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Black and White
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
trees
,
woods
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
wisteria-vine
,
lattice-fence
Phil Howcroft
ace
cool mono mags
August 2nd, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
Nice use of the light.
August 2nd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Love your monochrome pics, they capture the light so beautifully. I also admire your greenery, it's so lush and I love that.
August 2nd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close