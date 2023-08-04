Sign up
Photo 1213
Abstract 1...
Shot in black and white mode with my little old Kodak, cropped and edited in On1 Raw. It's just a strange hole in one of the crepe myrtle trees out here. LOL! Not very imaginative, but it made a strange shape.
4th August 2023
4th Aug 23
8
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
5103
photos
141
followers
121
following
Views
9
Comments
8
Fav's
1
Album
Black and White
Camera
KODAK EASYSHARE Z1012 IS Digital...
Taken
2nd August 2023 10:09am
Tags
b&w
,
hole
,
abstract
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
crepe-myrtle-tree
,
abstractaug2023
,
on1-raw-2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Looks like a scary fossilised something
August 3rd, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Makes for a cool abstract with interesting shape and textures. Looks great in b&w.
August 3rd, 2023
Michelle
Lovely textures
August 3rd, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Great capture of this knobbly gnarled hole.
August 3rd, 2023
Mags
ace
@rensala
LOL! It's something.
@dkellogg
Thank you very much, David.
@bigmxx
Thanks, Michelle.
@wakelys
That's a great way to word it! Thank you, Susan.
August 3rd, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
neat
August 3rd, 2023
April P
ace
This is very cool.
August 3rd, 2023
Mags
ace
@koalagardens
Thanks!
@sakkasie
Thanks, April.
August 3rd, 2023
