Previous
Abstract 1... by marlboromaam
Photo 1213

Abstract 1...

Shot in black and white mode with my little old Kodak, cropped and edited in On1 Raw. It's just a strange hole in one of the crepe myrtle trees out here. LOL! Not very imaginative, but it made a strange shape.
4th August 2023 4th Aug 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
332% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
Looks like a scary fossilised something
August 3rd, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Makes for a cool abstract with interesting shape and textures. Looks great in b&w.
August 3rd, 2023  
Michelle
Lovely textures
August 3rd, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great capture of this knobbly gnarled hole.
August 3rd, 2023  
Mags ace
@rensala LOL! It's something.

@dkellogg Thank you very much, David.

@bigmxx Thanks, Michelle.

@wakelys That's a great way to word it! Thank you, Susan.
August 3rd, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
neat
August 3rd, 2023  
April P ace
This is very cool.
August 3rd, 2023  
Mags ace
@koalagardens Thanks!

@sakkasie Thanks, April.
August 3rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise