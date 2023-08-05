Previous
So delicate... by marlboromaam
So delicate...

The feathery wispy fronds on the very hairy stems of the wild dog fennel. These are standing five to seven feet tall now. Shot in monochrome mode.
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
