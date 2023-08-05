Sign up
Photo 1214
Photo 1214
So delicate...
The feathery wispy fronds on the very hairy stems of the wild dog fennel. These are standing five to seven feet tall now. Shot in monochrome mode.
5th August 2023
5th Aug 23
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
Black and White
COOLPIX P1000
Tags
b&w
,
summer
,
summertime
,
wildflower
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
dog-fennel
